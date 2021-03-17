With first round NCAA Tournament games starting on Friday this season, a day later than usual, the NIT has have to fill the gap for college hoops fans yearning for action. This year's 16-team event features some solid first-round action on Wednesday and Thursday, including a battle between in-state foes NC State and Davidson on Thursday.

Of course, the those two won't face off in North Carolina, as the entire NIT will be staged in the Dallas suburbs. But the game between the Wolfpack and Wildcats should nonetheless be a nice appetizer for hoops fans in the Old North State as they gear up to watch North Carolina in NCAA Tournament action this weekend.

Another team from the state, Duke, opted out of the NIT, and the Blue Devils were not alone. Louisville, Seton Hall, St. John's and Xavier also withdrew from NIT consideration after missing out on the NCAA Tournament. But the NIT still managed to assemble a solid 16-team field. The top four seeds -- Colorado State, Memphis, Saint Louis and Ole Miss -- were all teams with compelling cases for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament that were left out of the field of 68.

Here is the full bracket.

2021 NIT schedule

All times ET | All games in Dallas area

First round

Wednesday

No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 3 Toledo, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Saint Mary's vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday

No. 2 Davidson vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 3 SMU, 9 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Buffalo, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton, 12 p.m.

No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State, 5 p.m.

2021 NIT key dates

Quarterfinals: March 25

Semifinals: March 27

Third-place game: March 28

Championship: March 28