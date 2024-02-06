The third-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will look to stay unbeaten on their home court when they take on the Clemson Tigers in a key ACC on Tuesday night. The Tigers (14-7, 4-6 ACC), who have lost three of their last five games by a total of five points, are coming off a 66-65 loss to Virginia on Saturday. The Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC), who are 10-0 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., this season, defeated Duke 93-84 on Saturday. UNC won the first meeting of the season over Clemson, 65-55, on Jan. 6.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 136-23, including a 60-1 edge in games played at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 7-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. North Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Clemson and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Clemson vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Clemson spread: North Carolina -7

North Carolina vs. Clemson over/under: 153.5 points

North Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Clemson +251, North Carolina -318

CLEM: The Tigers have hit the game total over in 20 of their last 31 games (+7.95 units)

UNC: The Tar Heels have hit the team total over in 12 of their last 18 games at home (+5.15 units)

North Carolina vs. Clemson picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has been on a tear of late, scoring 17 points or more in each of the last four games. He scored 36 points and grabbed four rebounds in an 85-64 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 22. He had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech on Jan. 30. For the season, Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 22 games, all starts.

Also helping power the Tar Heels is senior forward Armando Bacot. The fifth-year player was a force in Saturday's win over Duke, scoring 25 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. It was the 15th time in 22 starts where he reached double-figure scoring, and the fifth time he scored 20 or more points. It was also his ninth double-double. In 29.6 minutes of action, Bacot is averaging 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Clemson can cover

Senior center PJ Hall, who is in his fourth season with the Tigers, is coming off a solid effort in the loss to Virginia. In 35 minutes of action, Hall scored 19 points, while grabbing six rebounds. He had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-71 loss at Duke on Jan. 27. He has reached double-digit scoring in all 21 games, including five double-doubles. His most dominant effort came in a 93-90 double-overtime loss against Georgia Tech on Jan. 16. In that game, he scored 31 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, blocked three shots and had three steals.

Senior guard Joseph Girard III, who is in his first year with the program after playing his first four seasons at Syracuse, is among the team's offensive leaders. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also connecting on 42.2% of his field goals, including 42.3% from 3-point range, and 92.9% of his free throws. He has scored 20 or more points in five games, including a 26-point performance in an 89-78 win over Boston College on Jan. 13. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clemson vs. UNC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well nearly 60% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Clemson and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 20-9 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.