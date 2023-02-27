Teams coming off thrilling wins on Saturday meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Florida State Seminoles in a key ACC matchup on Monday. The Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC), who are 3-7 on the road, are coming off a stunning 71-63 win over No. 6 Virginia on Saturday. The Seminoles (9-20, 7-11), who are 5-10 at home, rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat No. 13 Miami 85-84. This will be the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tipoff from the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 52-16, including a 17-8 series edge in games played in Tallahassee. The Tar Heels are 7-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 152. Before making any Florida State vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. FSU. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for FSU vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Florida State spread: North Carolina -7

North Carolina vs. Florida State over/under: 151.5 points

North Carolina vs. Florida State money line: North Carolina -320, Florida State +250

UNC: The Tar Heels are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games vs. a team with a losing home record

FSU: The Seminoles are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a losing road record

Why North Carolina can cover



Senior forward Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels, averaging a double-double at 17.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He also averages 1.5 assists and one block per game. He has scored in double figures in each of the last 12 games, including an 11-point performance against Virginia on Saturday. Bacot scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds at Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Junior guard Caleb Love averages 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal per game. Love has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 14 games, including a 10-point performance against Virginia. He had a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds in a 103-101 four-overtime loss against No. 18 Alabama on Nov. 27. He scored 23 points and grabbed five boards in a 77-69 loss at No. 23 North Carolina State on Feb. 19.

Why Florida State can cover

Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland powers the Seminoles, and is coming off a 20-point and five-rebound effort at Miami on Saturday. He is one of four Florida State players averaging double-digit scoring. He averages 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, and is connecting on 46% of his field goals, including 37.7% of his 3-pointers, and 69.4% of his free throws. Cleveland has 10 double-doubles on the year.

Junior guard Darin Green Jr. averages 13.9 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. He is connecting on 90% of his free throws. Green is coming off a 20-point and five-rebound performance at Miami. He has scored in double figures 19 times, including six games with 20 or more points. He scored a season-high 30 points in a 93-79 loss to St. John's on Dec. 17.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 145 combined points.

