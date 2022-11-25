The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET. UNC advanced to the semifinals with its 89-81 win over Portland on Thursday. Iowa State came up with an 81-79 win in overtime against Villanova in its semifinal matchup.

The Tar Heels are favored by 5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 141.5.

North Carolina vs. Iowa State spread: North Carolina -5

North Carolina vs. Iowa State over/under: 141.5 points

North Carolina vs. Iowa State money line: North Carolina -250, Iowa State +205

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina trailed by five points in the second half of its game against Portland on Thursday, but the Tar Heels used a late run to pick up an 89-81 win. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance tied his career-best with 28 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. North Carolina shot 50% from beyond the arc as a team, and Armando Bacot had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Caleb Love had a nice day as well, scoring 23 points in the win. Iowa State is coming off a tough overtime win over Villanova on Thursday, which could lead to a hangover effect on Friday. North Carolina will be the first ranked team that the Cyclones have faced this season.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State is now riding an 11-game winning streak in the month of November, and it is coming off an impressive upset win against Villanova. The Cyclones have four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Jaren Holmes with 16.8 points per game. Gabe Kalscheur poured in 23 points against Villanova, hitting five 3-pointers to account for a large portion of the team's 37 bench points.

North Carolina has not proven itself so far this season, struggling with multiple inferior opponents. The Tar Heels have only covered the spread once in their first five games, and this will be their first matchup against a power conference team. Iowa State has covered the number in five of its last seven contests, giving the Cyclones an edge from a betting perspective heading into this game.

