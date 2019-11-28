North Carolina vs. Michigan odds: 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis picks, college basketball predictions from top model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between UNC and Michigan. Here are the results:
Marquee programs meet up in the semifinals of the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan Wolverines tip it off. Both teams have opened the season 5-0, but it's been a much different story against the spread. UNC is just 1-4 ATS, while Michigan is 3-2. The Tar Heels are three-point favorites in the latest UNC vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points expected is 146. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Michigan picks, see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
North Carolina is coming off a 76-67 win over Alabama in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis 2019.
North Carolina is coming off a 76-67 win over Alabama in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis 2019. Junior forward Garrison Brooks had a huge game, playing 37 minutes and picking up 20 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Cole Anthony added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
On the season, Anthony, a likely lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The Tar Heels are averaging just 76.4 point per game as a team and shooting 42.2 percent from the field, but they've been strong on the boards, averaging 53 per game as a team.
Michigan, meanwhile, is averaging 84.4 points per game and is hitting 53.2 percent from the field in the first year under head coach Juwan Howard. The Wolverines knocked off a resilient Iowa State team 83-76 to advance to this matchup. Forward Isaiah Livers (17.2 ppg) leads Michigan in scoring, while guard Zavier Simpson (13.2 ppg, 9.8 apg, 5.0 rpg) has put up the best overall numbers this year.
So who wins UNC vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 70 percent of the time?
-
