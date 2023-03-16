Golden 1 Center hosts an intriguing first round matchup between closely matched teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats oppose the No. 10 Boise State Broncos in a West Region battle. Boise State is 24-9 this season, including wins over Texas A&M, Utah State and San Diego State. Northwestern is 21-11 overall, including victories over Purdue, Indiana (twice) and Michigan State in Big Ten play.

Tipoff is at 7:35 p.m. ET in Sacramento. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 128 in the latest Boise State vs. Northwestern odds.

Boise State vs. Northwestern spread: Northwestern -1.5

Boise State vs. Northwestern over/under: 128 points

Boise State vs. Northwestern money line: Northwestern -125, Boise State +105

BSU: The Broncos are 2-7-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

NW: The Wildcats are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State has three players averaging at least 13 points per game this season, bringing a balanced, effective offense to the table. Forward Tyson Degenhart leads the team with 14.3 points per game, and he is No. 2 in rebounds (5.4 per game) while shooting 53.7% from the field. He is flanked by veteran guard Max Rice, who is shooting 41.5% from 3-point distance while producing 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Boise State finished in the top four of the Mountain West in offensive efficiency, including strong ball security with a 16.7% turnover rate and a 7.6% live-ball turnover rate. The Broncos are also shooting 36% from 3-point range and 73.9% from the free throw line, boosting overall efficiency. Boise State pairs that offensive competence with a top-15 national mark in defensive efficiency, and the Broncos are fantastic on the defensive glass, securing 76.2% of missed shots from opponents.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is known for its defense, but the Wildcats have a top-tier creator in All-Big Ten guard Boo Buie. He is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists per game this season, and Buie has matched or exceeded 20 points in 13 games. Northwestern's offense is also boosted by ball security, as the Wildcats are in the top five nationally with a 7.0% live-ball turnover rate and near the top of the country with a 14.8% turnover rate overall.

On defense, the Wildcats truly excel, ranking in the top 20 of the country in allowing 62.5 points per game. Northwestern creates havoc on a consistent basis, forcing a turnover on 21.7% of possessions and generating a steal on 12.1% of possessions. The Wildcats also have a tremendous 13.5% block rate, and opponents are shooting only 46.6% on 2-point attempts against Northwestern. When the Wildcats force a missed shot, they also secure nearly 73% of available rebounds on the defensive glass.

