Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from projection model

The Buckeyes will count on stifling defense to keep up their dominance in the series when No. 21 Ohio State hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten battle. Ohio State leads the all-time series 16-4, going 12-2 against the Huskers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 36.5 percent. However, Ohio State limps into Tuesday's contest having lost four consecutive games.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are a 17-point favorite in the latest Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread: Buckeyes -17

Ohio State vs. Nebraska over-under: 140

Ohio State vs. Nebraska money line: Buckeyes -2435, Cornhuskers +1140

OSU: F Andre Wesson, brother of the team's top scorer, has 29 points and 12 rebounds over the past two games.

NU: G Cam Mack had the first triple-double in school history with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists against Purdue on Dec. 15.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is 6-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and its defense allows just 59.4 points per game, which is tied for 13th in the nation. Kaleb Wesson has stepped up his defense, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game, and he also averages a team-high 14.5 points. Guard C.J. Walker also is a strong defender, harassing opponents while averaging 1.3 steals and 2.9 rebounds, and he has gotten 40 of his 46 boards on the defensive end.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread in 10 of their 16 games, and Duane Washington Jr. and D.J. Carton also score in double figures. Carton dishes out 2.8 assists per game, while Walker leads the team with a 3.1 average. Four players shoot better than 40 percent from long range, with Washington taking the most three-point shots at 66 and making 43.9 percent of them.

Why Nebraska can cover

But the Buckeyes aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread. Nebraska has covered the spread in four of its five conference games, and transfers Haanif Cheatham and Cam Mack have been huge additions. They are the team's top scorers, with Cheatham, a grad transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, scoring 13.1 points per game. Mack has been one of the conference's top all-around producers, scoring 12.7 points and averaging 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

The Huskers are 6-3 against the spread as an underdog, and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson is the hot 3-point shooter. He has made 22 of his 48 attempts (45.8 percent), while Mack has made 34.3 percent of his 66 tries and junior Dachon Burke has made 31 of 57 (31.8). Nebraska gets 6.7 steals per game, with Mack one of five players averaging more than one per game.

How to make Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks

