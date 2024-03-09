Texas A&M and Ole Miss will both be desperate for a victory when they meet in a regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies (17-13, 8-9 SEC) have picked up back-to-back wins over Georgia and Mississippi State to keep their at-large hopes alive for the NCAA Tournament, but they are still on the wrong side of the bubble. Ole Miss (20-10, 7-10) has lost four of its last five games, putting the Rebels on the outside looking in as well. They won five of their first eight conference games, including a 71-68 win at Texas A&M.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford. The latest Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M odds from SportsLine consensus list the Rebels as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 145.5. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M date: Saturday, March 9

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M time: 2 p.m. ET

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M TV channel: CBS

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Before tuning into the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, the model projects that the Rebels cover the spread as 1.5-point favorites. Ole Miss has only lost three home games this season, and all three of those setbacks came against ranked teams. The Rebels have picked up five conference wins in front of their home crowd, including victories over Florida and Mississippi State.

They have also already beat Texas A&M once this season, stunning the Aggies as 8-point road underdogs in January. Junior guard Jaylen Murray led the way with 16 points and five assists, while senior guard Allen Flanigan had 11 points and seven rebounds. They desperately need a win on Saturday to keep their at-large NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and Texas A&M has lost five of its last seven games.

The Aggies have only covered the spread twice in those seven outings, and they are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine road games. SportsLine's model expects those trends to continue on Saturday, as Ole Miss is covering the spread in well over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.