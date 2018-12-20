Penn State vs. Duquesne ends in bad beat after double technicals give Nittany Lions final edge
Penn State would convert on six free throw attempts in the final five seconds to clinch a 73-67 win
Penn State and Duquesne may very well have just played out the most entertaining finish to a basketball game you'll see all week. Tied at 67 all with under 5 seconds left in the second half, a questionable call went against Duquesne, awarding the Nittany Lions two free throws. But it didn't end there. Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot threw a complete tantrum over the call, eliciting two (!) technical fouls and sending Penn State to the line for six consecutive free throws. Penn State would make all six to take a 73-67 lead, which would go down to be the final score.
Dambrot's quick technicals earned him an early trip to the locker room. Duquesne, meanwhile, turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and the game ended with a thud.
But the final outcome may have had some pulling their hair out. Penn State was favored going into the game by 5.5 points at most places, so although the game and its outcome may be of little interest to some, the wacky ending mattered to those who had action on the game. With 5.2 left the game was tied, so those who had Duquesne +5.5 had to be feeling good -- until double technicals and Penn State unlikely drilling all six of its final free throws came to be a reality.
Needless to say, Dambrot cares not about your gambling action -- nor, apparently, about keeping his cool with the final outcome still up in the air.
