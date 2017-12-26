Podcast: Either Kentucky or Louisville fans will be in meltdown mode on Friday
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the Wildcats, Cardinals and start of Big East play
Kentucky and Miami have now both taken losses to unranked teams.
The Wildcats lost to UCLA.
The Hurricanes lost to New Mexico State.
So here's the first question I asked Matt Norlander on this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast: Which team do you have more questions about right now -- Kentucky or Miami? After that, at the 8:15 minute mark, we got into a conversation about the high stakes connected to Friday afternoon's game between Louisville and Kentucky. The loser will become a three-loss team in possession of zero top-35 KenPom wins. And that's not ideal for schools with passionate fan bases like Kentucky and Louisville.
Big East play starts Wednesday.
Would you take Villanova or the field to win the league?
We answered that question at the 17:36 mark. And, before we got out, I explained, at the 24:50 mark, what it's like to spend Christmas Day at Disney's Magic Kingdom. In a word, stressful. Beautiful and cool for the kids, I guess. But mostly ... stressful.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
-
Frosh Watch: Trae Young widens the gap
Oklahoma's fascinating frosh is the most exciting player at any level of basketball
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
Check out where the Top 25 (and 1) rankings stand on the last day of the season without ga...
-
Poll Attacks: Maybe voter forgot TCU
Only one AP left TCU unranked. Only one AP voter ranked Nevada. Oddly, it's the same guy.
-
LeBron post recognize OU's Trae Young
James posted a pic with Young from a camp dating back to the OU star's high school days
-
Nebraska coach goes full Santa
Santa was extra good to Tanner Borchardt this year
-
Top 25: Kentucky, UNC drop out of top 10
A major week of shake-ups and upsets paved the way for a remodeled top 10
Add a Comment