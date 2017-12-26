Podcast: Either Kentucky or Louisville fans will be in meltdown mode on Friday

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the Wildcats, Cardinals and start of Big East play

Kentucky and Miami have now both taken losses to unranked teams.

The Wildcats lost to UCLA.

The Hurricanes lost to New Mexico State.

So here's the first question I asked Matt Norlander on this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast: Which team do you have more questions about right now -- Kentucky or Miami? After that, at the 8:15 minute mark, we got into a conversation about the high stakes connected to Friday afternoon's game between Louisville and Kentucky. The loser will become a three-loss team in possession of zero top-35 KenPom wins. And that's not ideal for schools with passionate fan bases like Kentucky and Louisville.

Big East play starts Wednesday.

Would you take Villanova or the field to win the league?

We answered that question at the 17:36 mark. And, before we got out, I explained, at the 24:50 mark, what it's like to spend Christmas Day at Disney's Magic Kingdom. In a word, stressful. Beautiful and cool for the kids, I guess. But mostly ... stressful.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories