No. 1 seeds will battle for the 2024 NCAA men's national championship game when the Purdue Boilermakers face the defending national champion UConn Huskies on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. The Boilermakers (34-4), who are seeking their first-ever national championship, earned the regular-season Big Ten title with a 17-3 record. The Huskies (36-3), who have five national titles and all since 1999, won the Big East at 18-2. This will be the sixth meeting between the schools and first since 2009.

The game from State Farm Stadium will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET. Purdue is averaging 83.4 points per game, while UConn averages 81.5. The Huskies are 7-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any UConn vs. Purdue picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Purdue and just locked in its national championship game predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Purdue vs. UConn:

Purdue vs. UConn spread: UConn -7

Purdue vs. UConn over/under: 145.5 points

Purdue vs. UConn money line: UConn -302, Purdue +240

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games

UCONN: The Huskies are 6-0 ATS in their last six games

Why UConn can cover

Sophomore forward Alex Karaban continues to be a steady force for the Huskies. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of the five tournament games, including a tournament-high 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the 86-72 semifinal win over Alabama on Saturday. He had 10 points and three boards in the 77-52 victory over Illinois in the Elite Eight. In 38 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.5 points, five rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.3 minutes.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan has come up huge in the NCAA Tournament 2024. He registered a double-double in the dominant win over Illinois, pouring in 22 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking five shots. He had 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks on Saturday against Alabama. In 34 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists in 22.3 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey continues to dominate the opposition, registering his eighth consecutive double-double and 29th of the season in Saturday's 63-50 win over NC State. In that game, he scored 20 points, while adding 12 rebounds and four assists. He poured in 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 72-66 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight. In 38 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists in 31.8 minutes.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has registered two double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament, and eight on the year. Against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, he poured in 14 points and dished out 15 assists in an 80-68 win. He scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists in the first-round win over Grambling, and had 10 points and 10 assists in a 78-70 win over Wisconsin in the regular-season finale on March 10. For the year, he has started all 38 games and is averaging 12 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Purdue vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 151 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

