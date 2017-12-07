Report: LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball won't play college basketball after signing with agent

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the younger brothers of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball , have signed with agent Harrison Gaines and will play professionally overseas according to their father LaVar Ball, who spoke with ESPN on Thursday.

The event marks the end of any speculation that the two might play college basketball, as it effectively terminates their amateur status. According to ESPN, the plan is now for both to play on the same team overseas.

LiAngelo, a freshman at UCLA, withdrew from the school earlier this week after being handed an indefinite suspension for shoplifting in China prior to the start of the Bruins season. LaMelo, a 16-year-old from Chino Hills, California is a five-star point guard prospect who was pulled out of high school in favor of home-schooling back in October and had committed to UCLA.

"He's not going to play college basketball," Ball said of LaMelo to ESPN.

As for where the duo might be headed, that part is unclear. But for now, there could be some interest in the talented sharpshooters overseas, LaVar said.

"I don't know the deals and who is offering what," LaVar said. "I'm letting Harrison handle all that, but I know there are a few teams interested. I just need to get them playing again."