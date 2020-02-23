Rutgers vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced model

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers are 16-10 overall and 12-1 at home, while Rutgers is 18-9 overall and 1-6 on the road. Wisconsin has won four of its last five games. Rutgers, meanwhile, has lost four of its last six. The Badgers are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under is set at 122.5. Before entering any Rutgers vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers over-under: 122.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers money line: Wisconsin -223, Rutgers +178

What you need to know about Wisconsin

It was a close one, but Wisconsin sidestepped the Purdue Boilermakers for a 69-65 victory in its last outing. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from four players: forward Aleem Ford (19), guard Brevin Pritzl (13), guard Brad Davison (13), and forward Nate Reuvers (12). Wisconsin's offense is led by Reuvers, who enters Sunday's matchup averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Defensively, the Badgers are one of the stingiest units in the nation. In fact, Wisconsin is giving up just 61.9 points per game, the 17th-best mark in college basketball.

What you need to know about Rutgers

Rutgers entered its contest against the Michigan Wolverines this past Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Scarlet Knights took a 60-52 hit to the loss column. Guard Geo Baker (16 points) was the top scorer for Rutgers.

Despite losing as a four-point favorite against Michigan on its home floor, Rutgers has fared well against the spread this season. The Scarlet Knights are 13-5 against the spread in their last 18 games, and they're 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against Wisconsin.

