Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Holy Cross Crusaders face the Sacred Heart Pioneers in non-conference action on Thursday morning. The Crusaders (3-9), who tied for seventh in the Patriot League at 7-11 and were 9-22 overall last season, have dropped three in a row and eight of 10. The Pioneers (5-8), who finished seventh in the Northeast Conference at 6-12 and were 10-20 overall in 2021-22, have lost five consecutive. This will be the last non-league game for both teams before stepping into conference play.

Tip-off from the William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Conn., is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 10-6, although Sacred Heart holds a 4-3 edge in Fairfield. The Pioneers are 7-point favorites in the latest Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart spread: Sacred Heart -7

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart over/under: 145 points

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart money line: Holy Cross +250, Sacred Heart -320

HC: The Over is 4-0 in the Crusaders' last four Thursday games

SH: The Over is 7-1 in the Pioneers' last eight home games

Why Sacred Heart can cover

Junior forward Nico Galette leads the Pioneers' offense, averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in all 13 games, including a pair of double-doubles. Galette scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 66-61 win at New Hampshire on Nov. 30, and scored 22 points and hauled down 10 boards in a 100-59 win over Western New England on Nov. 28. He scored a season-high 26 points and nearly reached a double-double with nine rebounds in a 75-60 triumph at Binghamton on Nov. 19.

Also helping provide offense for Sacred Heart is senior guard Raheem Solomon. In 13 games, he is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists per game. He is connecting on 74.3% of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games and in 10 of 13 games on the year. He scored a season-high 26 points in the win over Western New England.

Why Holy Cross can cover

Senior forward Gerrale Gates has reached double-digit scoring in all 11 games he's played in for the Crusaders in 2022-23. He has also registered four double-doubles, including a 17-point, 11-rebound performance in a 75-71 loss at Quinnipiac on Dec. 7. He scored a season-high 25 points in a 75-68 loss to Siena on Nov. 7. For the year, Gates is averaging a team-high 17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Also providing the Holy Cross offense some spark is junior guard Bo Montgomery. He has played in all 12 of the Crusaders' games, averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has reached double-digit scoring in eight games, including a season-high 21 at No. 10 Creighton in a 94-65 loss on Nov. 14. He scored 17 points in a 95-61 win over Colby on Nov. 27.

