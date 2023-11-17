Unbeaten teams battle in the semifinals of the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday when the Vermont Catamounts face the Saint Louis Billikens. The Catamounts (3-0), who won the America East Conference regular-season title at 14-2 and were 23-11 overall in 2022-23, rallied from 15 points down to defeat College of Charleston 73-64 on Thursday. The Billikens (4-0), who tied for second in the Atlantic 10 Conference at 12-6 and were 21-12 overall a year ago, bounced Wyoming 79-69. Saint Louis and Vermont will meet for the first time since 2014. The Billikens may be without guard Sincere Parker, who left Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury.

Tipoff from HTC Center in Conway, S.C., is set for noon ET. Saint Louis leads the all-time series 2-0. The Catamounts are 2-point favorites in the latest Vermont vs. Saint Louis odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

Vermont vs. Saint Louis spread: Vermont -2

Vermont vs. Saint Louis over/under: 142.5 points

Vermont vs. Saint Louis money line: Vermont -122, Saint Louis +102

VT: The Catamounts were 1-4 on neutral courts in 2022-23

STL: The Billikens are 3-2 on neutral courts since the start of last season

Why Saint Louis can cover

Senior forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. is off to a solid start to the season and is coming off a nine-point effort in the win over Wyoming. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He registered a double-double in the season-opening win over Southern Indiana, scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He is in his fifth season with Saint Louis, playing in 116 games, including 36 starts, and averaging six points and 3.2 rebounds in his career.

With Parker's status up in the air, junior guard Gibson Jimerson may be looked upon to pick up some of the slack. Although he was held scoreless against Wyoming, he is averaging 11.3 points per game, including a season-high 20 points in Saturday's win over Illinois State. He is also in his fifth season with the Billikens and has played in 103 games, making 87 starts in his career. In that time, he is averaging 13.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist.

Why Vermont can cover

Junior guard TJ Long had a solid effort against College of Charleston on Thursday, pouring in 15 points, while grabbing seven rebounds in the come-from-behind win. For the season, he is averaging 15 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per game. He is in his first season with the Catamounts after spending the past two years at Fairfield. Last season at Fairfield, he averaged 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Also helping power Vermont is junior guard Shamir Bogues. He was a big part of the Catamounts' win over Charleston, scoring 11 points, while grabbing seven rebounds, blocking two shots, dishing out three assists and making three steals. He had a season-high 19 points in the season-opening win over Merrimack. He is also in his first season with the Catamounts after spending three years at Tarleton State.

