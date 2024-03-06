Big East teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble will square off on Wednesday night when the Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 11-7 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8). Seton Hall is coming off back-to-back road losses against top-15 teams, including a 91-61 loss at then-No. 3 UConn on Sunday. Villanova has won five of its last six games, cruising to a 71-60 win at Providence on Saturday. The Wildcats crushed the Pirates in the first meeting between these teams, easily covering the 6.5-point spread in an 80-54 final on Feb. 11.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Prudential Center. The Pirates are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Seton Hall vs. Villanova odds, while the over/under is 132 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Villanova vs. Seton Hall picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Seton Hall. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Seton Hall vs. Villanova spread: Seton Hall -1.5

Seton Hall vs. Villanova over/under: 132 points

Seton Hall vs. Villanova money line: Seton Hall -115, Villanova -105

Seton Hall vs. Villanova picks: See picks here

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall has kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a strong home record, winning 12 of its 15 games at the Prudential Center. The Pirates have not lost a home game since the end of January, beating Georgetown, Xavier and Butler in February. They covered the spread as 6-point favorites in their 76-64 win over Butler, as senior guard Dre Davis scored 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting.

Senior guard Kadary Richmond added 20 points and six rebounds, while senior guard Al-Amir Dawes finished with 19 points and five boards. All three of those players are averaging more than 14 points per game, making them a difficult team to stop, especially at home. Villanova has lost seven of its 11 road games this season, and it is 3-6 as an underdog.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova has finally generated some momentum to make a late push at an NCAA Tournament berth. The Wildcats have won five of their last six games, including double-digit road wins at Georgetown and Providence. Their lone loss during that stretch came against then-No. 1 UConn, and they opened the stretch with a blowout win over Seton Hall.

Senior forward Eric Dixon had 18 points and five rebounds on 8 of 13 shooting against the Pirates in a game that Villanova led by 15 points at halftime. Senior guard Justin Moore was the team's leading scorer in their win over Providence on Saturday, finishing with 15 points and drilling four 3-pointers. The Wildcats have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and they have covered in four of their last six games against Seton Hall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seton Hall vs. Villanova picks

The model has simulated Villanova vs. Seton Hall 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seton Hall vs. Villanova, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 141-100 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.