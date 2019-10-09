Snoop Dogg digs in after backlash from wild show at Kansas that had stripper poles and a money gun
Snoop Dogg doesn't apologize: 'When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gonna get Snoop Dogg'
There was universal hand-wringing by the public and by Kansas officials in the aftermath of Snoop Dogg's controversial show during Kansas' Late Night in the Phog last weekend. Between (clothed) pole dancers and a money gun, it checked all the boxes of a cliche college party gone wrong.
Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long apologized for the racy performance and coach Bill Self indicated the show was "not the direction" KU was hoping to go. As for Snoop Dogg, well, no such apology. In fact, a more matter-of-fact retort from the rapper came Tuesday in an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."
"When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gonna get Snoop Dogg," said Snoop Dogg, who added that he had "the time of my life."
"I enjoyed myself," he said. "Hung out with the basketball teams. I just think it was more the publicity of what I did. They had to cover it up. And I respect them. And I wasn't gonna put no smut on their name and say that they did anything wrong, because they invited me to come do what I do."
To be fair to Snoop Dogg, what, exactly, did Kansas expect? They hired Snoop Dogg, after all -- not Dora the Explorer. Self said after the performance he expected a "radio edited" version of Snoop Dogg, but expecting him to march in and censor himself and his performance is pretty laughable.
And that's where KU really flubbed the situation. With the NCAA beaming its eyes on KU with recent violation allegations, Kansas took a risk by hiring Snoop Dogg ... and got Snoop Dogg.
