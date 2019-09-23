Kansas basketball hit with major NCAA violation charges stemming from FBI probe

The University of Kansas basketball program received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday detailing multiple major violations, according to a report from Yahoo Sports confirmed by a source to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish. Kansas is accused of committing three Level I violations -- the most severe in the NCAA rulebook. A responsibility charge is also being levied against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and KU is also charged with a lack of institutional control.

Yahoo also reports that several Level II violations levied against the football program are also included dating back to the previous coaching regime under David Beaty. Those violations are less serious in nature and reportedly include charges of allowing an extra coach to work during practice.

Kansas' alleged violations in basketball stem from the FBI's recent investigation into the sport related to corruption and bribery. The probe roped in Kansas when T.J. Gassnola, a former Adidas consultant, testified about his involvement in funneling money to the mother of former KU basketball player Billy Preston and to the guardian of current KU basketball player Silvio De Sousa. Last week reports surfaced indicating an NOA -- with major rules violations allegations -- was likely imminent for the program.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported this spring that NCAA investigators were sent to Kansas to look into both the football and basketball programs. In June, Dodd reported that at least six schools would be hit with Level I violations as the FBI's investigation continues to reverberate throughout the college basketball landscape.

Kansas is the second known school to receive a NOA with Level I violations to date, joining NC State, which in July announced it had been hit by the NCAA with multiple Level I and Level II violations.