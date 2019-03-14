NCAA sends investigators to look into Kansas football and men's basketball programs

Kansas' football and men's basketball programs are currently being investigated by the NCAA, sources told CBS Sports.

A source working with the attorney for former Jayhawks football coach David Beaty told CBS Sports that Beaty was interviewed by the NCAA on Feb. 27 as part of an ongoing inquiry regarding possible wrongdoing by a former assistant coach.

Kansas was already under NCAA scrutiny as part of the FBI investigation into college basketball. CBS Sports reported last month that Kansas officials were concerned an NCAA infractions case was being developed as a result of the Silvio De Sousa reinstatement case.

An NCAA enforcement official is known to have been on campus conducting an inquiry into basketball. Coach Bill Self was not interviewed for the De Sousa reinstatement, but experts tell CBS Sports that isn't out of the ordinary if the NCAA is also conducting a formal infractions inquiry.

Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend was heard on a wiretap in October 2018 discussing what it would take to land superstar Zion Williamson.

Kansas has appealed the ruling that De Sousa must sit out the remainder of this season as well as the 2019-20 season.

Both investigations at Kansas are believed to be in the early stages. It is not known whether Kansas has received a Notice of Allegations for either sport. The notice details specific wrongdoings the NCAA is alleging. The NCAA does not release the notice publicly, though schools will on occasion as the document can normally be obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

"We always have concerns when there are allegations against one our schools," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. "I don't have any inside information. Those conversations take place between Kansas officials and the NCAA."

Beaty sued the school this week alleging Kansas withheld $3 million owed to him following his November firing. Kansas released a statement explaining that, during the course of routine exit interviews by the football staff, it was discovered one of Beaty's assistants may have violated NCAA rules.

Kansas hasn't had a major infractions decision since a 2006 case that involved both basketball and football.