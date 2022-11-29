The St. John's Red Storm will be looking to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the LIU Sharks on Tuesday night. St. John's kept its perfect campaign alive with a 78-70 win over Niagara on Saturday. Long Island is riding a three-game losing skid following an 86-61 setback against Northern Illinois last Wednesday.

St. John's vs. Long Island spread: St. John's -32.5

St. John's vs. Long Island over/under: 154 points

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's has quietly been one of the most impressive teams in college basketball through the first three weeks of the season, winning all seven of its games. The Red Storm have won four of those contests by at least 15 points, so they have proven that they are capable of covering a large spread. They also picked up several wins over quality opponents, beating Nebraska, Temple and Syracuse.

Junior forward David Jones leads St. John's with 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. It has been a balanced effort for the Red Storm, as Joel Soriano, Andre Curbelo and Montez Mathis are each scoring in double figures as well. Long Island has only covered the spread once in its last seven games, while St. John's has covered in six of its last nine contests.

Why LIU can cover

St. John's was without junior guard Posh Alexander in its game against Niagara last week due to a concussion. Alexander could miss Tuesday night's game as well, which would be a major blow. He might be fifth on the team in scoring, but he is dishing out a team-high 5.0 assists per game and is the engine behind the offense.

The Red Storm struggled without him on the court against Niagara, failing to cover the 15.5-point spread in a 78-70 final. Long Island has not played since last Wednesday, so it will be well rested heading into this matchup. The Sharks have also played road games at Utah and Marquette already this season, giving them plenty of experience to lean on heading into this atmosphere.

