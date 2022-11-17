The Nebraska Cornhuskers and St. John's Red Storm will both be looking to remain unbeaten whey square off Thursday night as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Nebraska has opened the season with a pair of double-digit wins over Maine and Omaha. St. John's has won all three of its games by 15-plus points, including a 91-74 win over Central Connecticut State on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Red Storm are favored by 10 points in the latest St. John's vs. Nebraska odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 158.5. Before entering any Nebraska vs. St. John's picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

St. John's vs. Nebraska spread: St. John's -10

St. John's vs. Nebraska over/under: 158.5 points

St. John's vs. Nebraska money line: St. John's -650, Nebraska +450

Why St. John's can cover

Nebraska has picked up a pair of double-digit wins to open the season, but the Cornhuskers did not cover the spread in either of those games. They are now having to take a step up in competition and go on the road for the first time this year, making it a difficult scheduling spot. Senior forward Derrick Walker has missed the first two games of the season due to personal reasons and there has not been an update on his status.

Walker averaged 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last year, so his absence is certainly being felt. St. John's is at home for the fourth straight game after winning each of its first three games by at least 15 points. Junior forward David Jones is off to a hot start, averaging 18.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game since transferring from DePaul. The Red Storm have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against teams from the Big Ten.

Why Nebraska can cover

St. John's has not been able to meet Vegas expectations so far either, failing to cover big spreads in wins over Lafayette and Central Connecticut State. The Red Storm only held a four-point lead at halftime in their win over Central Connecticut State, despite being 27.5-point favorites in that contest. Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher scored a career-high 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting in the team's win over Omaha last week.

The Cornhuskers have not played since last Thursday, while St. John's played earlier this week, giving the visitors a rest advantage. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel is averaging 20 points on 59.1% shooting in his first two games with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have scored 76 paint points in their first two games, shooting 55.4% from 2-point range. Those numbers could improve even more once Walker is back on the court, and he is considered "day-to-day."

