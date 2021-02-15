The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks look to stay hot when they visit the New Orleans Privateers in a key Southland Conference matchup on Monday. The Lumberjacks (12-3), who have won three in a row and nine of 10, are third in the conference at 8-1, but trail co-leaders Abilene Christian and Sam Houston State by just one game. The Privateers (4-12), who have lost three straight, are eighth in the Southland at 3-5. New Orleans will play its first game since Jan. 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tip-off from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans is set for 2 p.m. ET. Stephen F. Austin leads the all-time series 8-2, including a 3-2 edge in games played in New Orleans. The Lumberjacks are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Stephen F. Austin vs. New Orleans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 152.

Stephen F. Austin vs. New Orleans spread: Stephen F. Austin -9.5

Stephen F. Austin vs. New Orleans over-under: 152 points

SFA: Ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage at 52.7

NO: The Privateers are averaging 83.8 points per game at Lakefront Arena, but 67.3 points everywhere else

Why Stephen F. Austin can cover



Senior guard Cameron Johnson powers the Lumberjacks' offense with a team-best 17.8 points per game average. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 58.1 percent of his field goals, including 46 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures 12 times, including a season-high 36 against Midwestern State on Jan. 8. He recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds in a loss at Abilene Christian on Jan. 27. He also has scored 29 points twice, the last coming Feb. 3 at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Another of many scoring options for Stephen F. Austin is senior forward Gavin Kensmil. He is also red hot from the floor, hitting on 65.8 percent of his shots. He is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists per game. He is coming off a double-double against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Wednesday with 23 points and 10 rebounds. In the Feb. 3 game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, he scored 16 points and grabbed nine boards. He has reached double figures 11 times this season, including four games of 20 or more points.

Why New Orleans can cover

Like the Lumberjacks, the Privateers also can produce a good amount of offense. Junior guard Damion Rosser is New Orleans' top scoring and rebounding threat and is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In the first matchup against Stephen F. Austin this season, he scored 22 points. He has scored in double figures in 14 games this year and has registered four double-doubles. His last came against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Jan. 20 when he scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Troy Green has reached double figures 12 times this season, including one double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds against Florida National on Dec. 8. Green scored 19 points in the first matchup with the Lumberjacks and had a 34-point performance against Campbell on Dec. 9. For the season, Green is averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is hitting 47 percent of his field goals and 73 percent of his free throws.

