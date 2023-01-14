The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs are 13-3 overall and 9-2 at home, while K-State is 15-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. The two programs split the season series a year ago, with both teams winning as underdogs on the road.

However, Kansas State has been the better team against the spread in 2022-23 with a 12-4 mark against the number while TCU is 9-7. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 148.

TCU vs. Kansas State spread: TCU -4.5

TCU vs. Kansas State over/under: 148 points

TCU vs. Kansas State money line: TCU -190, Kansas State +160

What you need to know about TCU

TCU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as it fell 79-75 to the Texas Longhorns. TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points. Mike Miles Jr. also had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting but he was plagued by five turnovers in the loss.

Miles is a third-year starter and he leads the team in scoring (19.8 points per game) while shooting an impressive 53.2% from the floor. Jamie Dixon's squad has struggled to shoot the ball from the 3-point line, hitting just 29.6% of their attempts. However, they've been stellar at defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot just 29.6% as well.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State came out on top against Oklahoma State by a score of 65-57. It was another big night for the Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 20 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.

The former Arkansas-Little Rock standout is now averaging 17.2 points and 8.8 assists per game in his second season at Kansas State. Leading scorer Keyontae Johnson also had 12 points and six rebounds in the win over Oklahoma State. The Florida transfer is averaging 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in his first season with the Wildcats.

