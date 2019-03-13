TCU vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2019 Big 12 Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

Eighth-seeded TCU is looking to continue its recent success against ninth-seeded Oklahoma State when the teams meet Wednesday in the first round of the 2019 Big 12 Tournament. TCU (19-12) has won three of the last four meetings with the Cowboys (12-19), who are facing their first losing season since 2015-16 when they went 12-20. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The Horned Frogs are favored by four in the latest TCU vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any TCU vs. Oklahoma State picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Big 12 Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The computer knows TCU finished 7-11 in league play, tied with Oklahoma for seventh place. TCU has qualified for the NCAA Tournament eight times, losing in the first round in 2018. The Horned Frogs are trying to win 20-plus games for the third year in a row under coach Jamie Dixon.

The Horned Frogs are led by guard Desmond Bane (15.2 points per game), who scored 34 on Saturday against Texas. He's been dominant in the two games versus Oklahoma State, scoring 19 and 26.

But just because the Horned Frogs have had recent success against OSU does not guarantee they will cover the Oklahoma State vs. TCU spread in the Big 12 Tournament 2019 on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State, which has won 15 of the last 20 meetings and is 26-7 all-time against Texas Christian. The Cowboys have had a winning record in five of the past seven seasons, qualified for the NCAA Tournament 28 times, made the Final Four six times and won two national championships (1945 and 1946).

Junior forward Cameron McGriff (7.4 boards per game) is the top rebounder on the team and third in the Big 12. He's had nine double-figure rebounding games this season to go along with his scoring prowess. Junior guard Lindy Waters III (12.1 points per game) is deadly at the line and is second in the Big 12 with a 90.8 free throw percentage.

