The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be making its season debut after several early cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic and Colorado is off to a perfect 2-0 start with wins over South Dakota and Kansas State. The Buffaloes covered in both of those wins but are just 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Tennesse is just 4-10 against the spread in its last 14 home games. The Volunteers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Colorado odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 138.5.

Tennessee vs. Colorado spread: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee vs. Colorado over-under: 138.5 points

Tennessee vs. Colorado money line: Tennessee -250, Colorado +205

What to know about the Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes have been off since their Nov. 27 win over Kansas State, but Tad Boyle's squad looked solid in a 76-58 win as five-point favorites. McKinley Wright IV had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win and Colorado won the turnover battle 16-8.

Wright has now topped 20 points in both of Colorado's games and the fourth-year starter has scored 1,414 points already in his career. Tulsa transfer Jeriah Horne is averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds off the bench and freshman Jabari Walker has also produced 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds off the Colorado bench.

What to know about the Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee welcomes back most of their production from a season ago with the exception of Jordan Bowden and also add Sacred Heart transfer E.J. Anosike, Oregon transfer Victor Bailey, five-star Keon Johnson and five-star Jaden Springer to the mix.

The Volunteers have the ability to go as many as 13 deep and one of Rick Barnes' toughest jobs early in the season will be paring that rotation down. Defending SEC Defensive Player of the Year Yves Pons and second-team All-SEC forward John Fulkerson also give Tennessee experience to lead from the front.

