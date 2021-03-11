The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Red Raiders won both regular season meetings between the teams. Texas Tech is 17-9, while the Longhorns are 17-7. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 134.5. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Texas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 134.5 points

What you need to know about Texas

Texas beat the TCU Horned Frogs last Sunday, 76-64, on the road. Courtney Ramey picked up 13 points and six assists along with five rebounds. Matt Coleman III scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and tied a career-high with four steals. Texas shot over 50 percent from the field in both halves.

The Longhorns are looking to advance to the Big 12 tournament semifinals for the first time since 2014. They come into the tournament with three consecutive road league wins and averaged a 10.0 margin of victory in those matchups.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, Texas Tech lost to the Baylor Bears last Sunday, 88-73, on the road. Kyler Edwards had 18 points in addition to five boards. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Red Raiders. They allowed the Bears to hit 10 of their 15 three-pointers in the second half.

The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in defense, allowing 63.3 points per game, and held three of their final four regular season opponents under 60 points. The Red Raiders have lost seven of 12 all-time Big 12 quarterfinal matchups.

