The No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns will face off Wednesday in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The Longhorns are 10-1 overall and 5-1 at home, while Texas Tech is 10-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Red Raiders are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as a road underdog. The Longhorns, meanwhile, are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Wednesday games.

The road team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six games between these rivals. The Longhorns are favored by two-points in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas -2

Texas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 131 points

Texas vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas -135, Texas Tech +115

What you need to know about Texas



The Longhorns held off No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday for their sixth straight win when Andrew Jones canned a half-court shot at the buzzer to win 72-70. Jones finished with 16 points, while Courtney Ramey led the way with 19. Matt Coleman III had 13, Greg Brown added 12 and Kai Jones chipped in 10.

Ramey leads Texas in scoring with 13.8 points per game, while Brown pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game and Coleman dishes 4.4 assists per outing. The Longhorns hold opponents to just 38.2 percent shooting from the floor, the 17th-lowest average in college basketball.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders made easy work of Iowa State on Saturday, earning a 91-64 victory. Texas Tech got 19 points from Kyler Edwards and 15 points and 11 rebounds from Kevin McCullar.

Mac McClung leads Texas Tech in scoring with 15.3 points per game, while Marcos Santos-Silva snares 6.2 rebounds and Edwards deals 3.0 assists per game. Texas Tech is giving up just 58 points per game, the seventh-lowest scoring average in the country.

