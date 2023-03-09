The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns will face the No. 7 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night. Texas swept the regular-season series in a pair of January games, and it closed the campaign with a 75-59 win against No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Oklahoma State advanced to the quarterfinals with a 57-49 win against No. 10 seed Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas spread: Texas -6.5

Oklahoma State vs. Texas over/under: 142 points

Oklahoma State vs. Texas money line: Texas -285, Oklahoma State +230

Why Texas can cover

Texas was ultimately unable to beat out Kansas for the conference's regular-season title, but the Longhorns generated some momentum with their 16-point win over the Jayhawks on Saturday. They recorded their highest finish in the Big 12 since 2011, when they were also the No. 2 seed. Interim coach Rodney Terry was named the college basketball coach of the year by the Sporting News on Wednesday, becoming the first coach in school history to earn that honor.

Terry took over for Chris Beard, who was suspended and later fired in January. The Longhorns have gone 16-7 in their 23 games under Terry, winning five games against AP Top 25 opponents. Veteran guard Marcus Carr is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists per game, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors, while guard Sir'Jabari Rice was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State picked up a crucial win over rival Oklahoma on Wednesday, sweeping three games against the Sooners for the first time since the 1964-65 season. The Cowboys took the lead early in the first half and never relinquished it, holding Oklahoma to a 25% clip from the floor. They also had a season-low nine turnovers, with Caleb Asberry scoring a team-high 15 points.

Most projections have Oklahoma State as the eighth Big 12 team in the NCAA Tournament field, but it could cement its spot with a win on Thursday night. Junior guard Bryce Thompson leads the Cowboys with 11.9 points and 2.5 assists per game, while senior forward Kalib Boone is averaging 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds. Oklahoma State has covered the spread in 10 of its last 12 games in March.

