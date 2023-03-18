Teams looking to end long Sweet 16 droughts meet when the 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions battle the second-seeded Texas Longhorns in a second round matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten), who tied for ninth in the Big Ten Conference standings, last advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2001. The Longhorns (27-8, 12-6 (Big 12), who finished second in the Big 12 standings before winning their conference tournament, last advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2008, the last time they were a No. 2 seed. This is Texas' 36th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while Penn State is making its 10th. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Longhorns are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.

Penn State vs. Texas spread: Texas -5.5

Penn State vs. Texas over/under: 139 points

Penn State vs. Texas money line: Penn State +205, Texas -250

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an ATS win

TEX: The Longhorns are 6-0 ATS in their last six games overall

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Marcus Carr, who has started all 35 games this season, is a big part of the Longhorns' success. He is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists, three rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.7 minutes of action. He is coming off back-to-back 17-point performances, and has reached double-digit scoring in 31 games this year. Carr registered a season-high 41 points in a 97-72 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 27. He has also scored 20 or more points in eight games.

Also helping power Texas is senior guard Sir'Jabari Rice. He is coming off a 23-point, six-rebound and three-assist effort in Thursday's first-round win over Colgate. He also poured in 17 points in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship Game win over Kansas last Saturday. The New Mexico State transfer picked off where he left off last season and is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 35 games played, including three starts.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Jalen Pickett is one of three Nittany Lions averaging double-digit scoring. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last six games, and is coming off a monster effort in Thursday's first-round win over Texas A&M. In that game, he scored 19 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring in 33 games, including 13 with 20 or more points, two with 30 or more and one with over 40. For the season, Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 36 starts.

Senior guard Seth Lundy is another solid option for the Nittany Lions. He has scored 10 or more points in each of the last five games, including one double-double during that stretch. In a 79-76 Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal win over Illinois, he finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He finished the season with three double-doubles. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. He is connecting on 44.8% of his field goals, including 40.2% from 3-point range, and 80.6% from the free-throw line.

