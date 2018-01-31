Trae Young's 44-point explosion propels Oklahoma to win over Baylor
Young had 13 in the first half and exploded for 31 in the second frame
The Trae Young experience has been a roller-coaster ride over the past 10 days.
Heck, during that span he's made his way all over the theme park.
He scored 48 points in a loss to rival Oklahoma State on Jan. 20, then poured in 26 and 9 assists three days later in an impressive win over Kansas in which he made an emphasis to get his teammates involved. And on Saturday against Alabama, he was limited to 17 points and out-dueled by Tide frosh Collin Sexton in a road loss.
So it's only fitting that Tuesday night's 44-point explosion marked another peak in the wild ride-of-a-season he's orchestrated. Against Baylor, the Sooners star calmly led Oklahoma to a critical bounceback win over Baylor, 98-96, and did so on an efficient 20 shots.
Young made 6 of his 11 3-point attempts, and believe me when I say that his 44 points were as extraordinary as you'll see in the college game. Despite struggling (by his own standards) against the Crimson Tide on Saturday, he came out guns blazing against the Bears and unloaded the clip from virtually anywhere on the floor with no hesitation.
Like this.
Or this.
His 44-point outburst was spectacular, and given the context of Baylor's night, it was even more so. Baylor made 15 of its 29 threes, shot 47 percent from the floor, got a combined 52 points from Manu Lecomte and Nuni Omot, and still lost.
Young had help, too. Rashard Odomes added 18 points and fellow freshman Brady Manek had 16 of his own. But down the stretch -- and especially in the second half as he scored 31 -- it was all Trae Young.
Trae Young drops 44PTS 4REBS and 9ASTS in a win over Baylor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XP8FBfLoSp— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2018
The win moves OU to 6-3 in the Big 12, second place behind Kansas, with rival Texas up next and a Feb. 5 showdown against West Virginia looming large. But so long as the Trae Young experience is making its way around the Big 12's wacky theme park, Oklahoma has as good a shot as any to throw a wrench in the conference race and end KU's Big 12 title streak.
-
Kentucky survives OT scare vs. Vandy
Vandy now moves to 2-39 all time at Rupp Arena
-
AG requests records in Nassar case
Michigan State says it expects this to be the first of many records requests as the AG digs...
-
Title odds: Purdue, Nova best value bets
Forget Duke and Michigan State -- these teams have value against the latest national title...
-
Walton denies sexual assault at MSU
Walton says ESPN report detailing an assault and claim of rape aren't true
-
Clemson vs. UNC odds, expert pick
Vegas legend Kenny White is known for setting lines for the top sports books in the world
-
UK's Knox named Freshman of the Week
The UK combo forward had a career-high in the Wildcats' shocking win over WVU on Saturday
Add a Comment