The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham. UAB is 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while the Gamecocks are 5-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. The two programs signed on to do a home-and-home series that began last season, with South Carolina earning a 66-63 win as 3.5-point home underdogs last November. Tonight's rematch will air on CBS Sports Network.

However, plenty has changed since then with South Carolina firing Frank Martin and welcoming former Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris to run the program. The Blazers are favored by 16 points in the latest UAB vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 143.5. Before entering any South Carolina vs. UAB picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning almost $300. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UAB vs. South Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for South Carolina vs. UAB:

UAB vs. South Carolina spread: UAB -16

UAB vs. South Carolina over/under: 143.5 points

UAB vs. South Carolina money line: UAB -2000, South Carolina +1000

UAB vs. South Carolina picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UAB

The game between UAB and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Blazers falling 81-70. The losing side was boosted by forward Javian Davis, who had 19 points along with nine boards. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Andy Kennedy's program, but Kennedy is still 56-17 since taking over as head coach and led the Blazers to an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Jordan Walker also had 19 points in the loss to go along with seven assists but the star guard struggled on 6-of-17 shooting from the floor. Walker is averaging 24.9 points and 4.9 assists per game this season while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 41.0% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, USC defeated Presbyterian Blue Hose on Sunday by a final score of 68-57. The top scorers for USC were forward Gregory Jackson (18 points) and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (16 points). With the coaching staff turnover, the Gamecocks only welcomed back 14.9% of their scoring from last season but Paris hit the recruiting trail hard and worked the transfer portal effectively.

Jackson was the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, and Johnson was a highly-regarded four-star prospect who spent two years at Ohio State before transferring to South Carolina. And it appears that the Gamecocks are finally starting to gel, with wins in three of four including an overtime win over Georgetown on the road.

How to make South Carolina vs. UAB picks

The model has simulated UAB vs. South Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UAB vs. South Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the South Carolina vs. UAB spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.