The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 14-5 overall and 9-0 at home while Arizona is 14-7 overall and 4-3 on the road. The conference rivals have been arguably the most successful programs in the league and UCLA has dominated the series of late.

Arizona has lost five of six to UCLA and has failed to cover in five of those six games as well. This time around, the Bruins are favored by two points in the UCLA vs. Arizona odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 137.

UCLA vs. Arizona spread: UCLA -2

UCLA vs. Arizona over-under: 137 points

What you need to know about UCLA

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Bruins sidestepped the Washington Huskies for a 64-61 win. Guard Johnny Juzang took over for UCLA, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 50 percent of its total) along with seven boards. The sophomore guard is averaging 14.2 points per game now this season and has scored at least 25 points in three of his last five starts.

Tyger Campbell continues to be one of the most effective distributors in the country as well. Campbell is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 assists per game this season. With Chris Smith out for the season (ACL), Campbell, Juzang and Jaime Jaquez have to continue carrying the scoring load for the Bruins.

What you need to know about Arizona

Speaking of close games: Arizona fell 63-61 to the Oregon Ducks in the last outing. The loss was just more heartbreak for Arizona, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Oregon. Guard Bennedict Mathurin wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wildcats, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Azuolas Tubelis did have 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss. He's now averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season and he'll have to continue creating scoring opportunities for the Arizona offense with Jemarl Baker Jr. sidelined for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury.

How to make UCLA vs. Arizona picks

