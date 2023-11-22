The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the UCLA Bruins at midnight ET/10:00 p.m. PT at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. This is the fifth-place game in the 2023 Maui Invitational with Gonzaga coming off a win over Syracuse and UCLA defeating Chaminade in the consolation bracket on Tuesday. UCLA is 4-1 overall this season after a Sweet 16 trip in 2023, while Gonzaga is 3-1 overall and coming off a run to the Elite Eight.

These two programs have already met three times in the last three seasons with Gonzaga winning all three matchups and covering the spread in two of those three contests. This time around, the Bulldogs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Gonzaga odds and the over/under is 138.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

UCLA vs. Gonzaga spread: UCLA +4.5

UCLA vs. Gonzaga over/under: 138.5 points

UCLA vs. Gonzaga money line: UCLA: +171, Gonzaga: -207

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga put the hurt on the Syracuse Orange with a 76-57 win in the consolation bracket on Tuesday. Gonzaga got its victory on the backs of several key players with Graham Ike dropping a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Anton Watson was another key contributor, securing a double-double of his own with 12 points and 13 boards.

Watson played a key role in last season's 79-76 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16, with eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. The Bulldogs have five players averaging double-figures in scoring so far this season despite the team shooting just 29.0% from the 3-point line. However, the Zags limit opponents to just 23.2% shooting from beyond the arc defensively.

What you need to know about UCLA

In its own consolation bracket matchup on Tuesday, UCLA steamrolled the Chaminade Silverswords 76-48. Sebastian Mack (16), Lazar Stefanovic (13) and Adem Bona (12) all reached double-figures in scoring during the comfortable victory. Dylan Andrews also stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Andrews and Will McLendon are the only two players returning to UCLA who logged minutes in last season's matchup with the Bulldogs. The two sophomore guards are both playing more substantial roles this season, with Andrews averaging 30.8 minutes per game and McLendon averaging 20.8 minutes per game.

