The UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Oregon is 19-13, while the Bruins are 28-4. The Bruins secured an 80-69 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, while the Ducks recorded a 75-70 win over Washington State.

The Bruins are favored by 6 points in the latest UCLA vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week at 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UCLA vs. Oregon:

UCLA vs. Oregon spread: UCLA -6

UCLA vs. Oregon over/under: 134.5 points

UCLA vs. Oregon money line: UCLA -278, Oregon +222

UCLA vs. Oregon picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA proved too difficult a challenge for the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday. UCLA captured a comfortable 80-69 victory. Bruins guard Amari Bailey looked sharp as he finished with 26 points. For the season, Bailey is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The Bruins feature one of the nation's stingiest defenses. In fact, UCLA is giving up just 60.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in college basketball. The Bruins are led defensively by Jaylen Clark, who's averaging 2.6 steals per game. Clark has also been efficient on offense, averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Oregon

Meanwhile, Oregon secured a 75-70 win over the Washington State Cougars on Thursday. It was another big night for Oregon center N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dante is knocking down 62.8% of his field goals this season, the 11th-best mark in the nation.

Guard Jermaine Couisnard also had a strong showing in Oregon's victory over Washington State, recording 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring with 19 points in Oregon's 70-63 loss against UCLA on Feb. 11.

How to make UCLA vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 76-51 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.