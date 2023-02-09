No. 7 UCLA (19-4) dropped two of three games on its last road swing, and the Oregon State Beavers (9-15) hope to hang another away loss on them when they host the Bruins on Thursday night. That might be easier said than done, as the Beavers have only beat the Bruins twice in seven games since the 2018-19 season. UCLA holds a narrow half-game lead in the Pac-12 standings over No. 4 Arizona, who defeated the Bruins on January 21, while Oregon State is second from the bottom.

Tip-off from the Gill Coliseum, where Oregon State is 8-4 this season, is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 15 points in the latest Oregon State vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 123.5. Before entering any UCLA vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon State vs. UCLA. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon State vs. UCLA:

Oregon State vs. UCLA spread: Oregon State +15

Oregon State vs. UCLA over/under: 123.5 points

Oregon State vs. UCLA money line: Oregon State +800, UCLA -1400

What you need to know about Oregon State

Speaking of Arizona, the Wildcats took it to the Beavers on Saturday, 84-52. Jordan Pope was the only player for Oregon State that scored in double figures with 11 points. Freshman center KC Ibekwe came off the bench to score six points, grab seven rebounds and make a block.

Oregon State shot just 35.6% from the field as a team, but unfortunately, that has been the norm as of late. After a 20-point win against Cal on January 22, the Beavers are just 1-3 and have shot 37.2% overall and 29.3% from beyond the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Oregon State has had trouble closing down open looks on defense, with opponents averaging 16.5 assists over the last four contests to the Beavers' 7.8.

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA had no trouble dispatching its last opponent, as it shut down Washington State on Saturday in a 76-52 win. Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the game's top performer with a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Amari Bailey also had a tidy 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, and he grabbed four rebounds with a steal.

Consistent 3-point shooting has been elusive for the Bruins over their last five games, but in three of those contests, they have shot at least 40% from beyond the arc. Over Oregon State's last two games, the Beavers allowed Arizona State and Arizona to hit a combined 17-of-43 attempts from deep (39.5%). Besides Jaquez, the Bruins have had reliable outside shooting over the last few games from David Singleton, who has made 8-of-20 3-pointers over his last three appearances.

The model has simulated Oregon State vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations.

