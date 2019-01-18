UCLA vs. Southern California: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, online
The Trojans play host to the Bruins in a Pac-12 battle on Saturday.
Since the turn of the calendar, UCLA has been a different team under Murry Bartow. The Bruins are pushing the pace, scoring at a high rate, and snagging wins at a level that has pushed them into a darkhorse contender in the Pac-12.
The Bruins suffered their first conference loss on Sunday to Oregon State on the road, falling 79-66, but have a chance to show their mettle Saturday against cross-state foe Southern Cal in L.A. The Trojans make for an easy target to take down, considering they're shorthanded and come into the game on a two-game skid. But USC is 8-2 at home this season and ready to defend that record after two tough consecutive losses to Oregon State and Oregon.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: USC -3
UCLA is the better team with more talent and more momentum. It has everything going in the right direction. USC, meanwhile, is trending down and expected to be without projected lottery pick Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday -- and for the foreseeable future. Pick: UCLA 80, USC 71
