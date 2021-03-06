The Georgetown Hoyas and the Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East matchup at noon ET Saturday on CBS at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is 13-6 overall and 6-3 at home, while the Hoyas are 9-11 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Hoyas have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. UConn, however, has gone 7-2-1 against the spread during that span.

Both teams have been excellent against the number this season, with Connecticut posting a 14-5 mark while Georgetown has gone 12-8. The Huskies are favored by 9.5 points in the latest UConn vs. Georgetown odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Georgetown vs. UConn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Georgetown. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgetown vs. Connecticut:

Connecticut vs. Georgetown spread: Connecticut -9.5

Connecticut vs. Georgetown over-under: 137 points

Connecticut vs. Georgetown money line: Connecticut -475, Georgetown +360

What you need to know about Connecticut

The Huskies defeated the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday by a final score of 69-58. UConn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Isaiah Whaley, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Adama Sanogo, who had 16 points along with nine boards.

James Bouknight also had 16 points and six rebounds despite a poor shooting night from the field (4-of-13) and he continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for UConn. Bouknight is averaging 20.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season and he posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Georgetown on Feb. 23.

What you need to know about Georgetown

Meanwhile, Georgetown didn't have too much room to spare against the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday, but still walked away with a 72-66 victory. Georgetown got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamorko Pickett (18), forward Chudier Bile (16), center Qudus Wahab (13), and guard Jahvon Blair (12).

The Hoyas won the rebounding battle 42-39 and it was the eighth time in nine games that they've been able to outrebound their opponents. However, their 70-57 loss to UConn on Feb. 23 was the lone exception during that span, with the Huskies snatching 45 rebounds while the Hoyas only managed 25. They'll have to do a much better job cleaning up the glass on Saturday.

How to make Georgetown vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated Connecticut vs. Georgetown 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Connecticut Huskies -9.5 Bet Now

So who wins Connecticut vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Georgetown vs. Connecticut spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.