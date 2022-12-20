The No. 2 Connecticut Huskies will be looking to extend their perfect start to the season when they face the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday night. UConn was not ranked in the preseason poll, but it has ascended to its highest spot in the rankings since 2009. Georgetown has lost four of its last five games, including a 102-89 setback against Xavier last Friday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 23 points in the latest Connecticut vs. Georgetown odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147.5.

UConn vs. Georgetown spread: Connecticut -23

UConn vs. Georgetown over/under: 147.5 points

UConn vs. Georgetown money line: Connecticut -10000, Georgetown +2000

Why Connecticut can cover

UConn is off to its best start since the 1998 season, racing out to a 12-0 record despite entering the season unranked. The Huskies have one of the top offenses in college basketball, putting up 83.6 points per game. Junior big man Adama Sanogo, who was the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, leads the team with 19.0 points per game after tying a season high with 27 points in a win over Butler on Saturday.

Jordan Hawkins is scoring 14.2 points and San Diego transfer Joey Calcaterra is knocking down 55% of his 3-point tries. UConn's defense was outstanding in the win over Butler, holding the Bulldogs to just 46 points on 29.6% shooting. The Huskies were also dominant on the glass, posting a 54-30 rebounding edge, including 18 offensive boards. They have now covered the spread in nine consecutive games, while Georgetown has only covered twice in its last seven games.

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown might have lost to Xavier last Friday, but the Hoyas put up 89 points in one of their best offensive showings of the season. Sophomore guard Primo Spears led four double-digit scorers with 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting, knocking down 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. He has been Georgetown's best player this season, averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Sophomore guard Brandon Murray (15.1), junior guard Jay Heath (14.3) and senior center Qudus Wahab (10.8) are each scoring in double figures as well. UConn shot below 40% for the second time this season in its win over Butler, scoring a season-low 68 points. The Huskies will be facing one of the top shot-blocking teams in the country on Tuesday, which will make it difficult to cover the large spread.

