The No. 2 UConn Huskies look to complete a sweep of the season series when they visit the eighth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East matchup on Wednesday. UConn (26-3, 16-2) trounced Marquette 81-53 at home on Feb. 17 and clinched its first conference title since 2005-06 with Sunday's 91-61 rout of Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5) had their three-game winning streak halted with an 89-75 loss at No. 12 Creighton last Saturday. Marquette will be without guard Tyler Kolek, who is out for the rest of the regular season after suffering an oblique injury last Wednesday against Providence.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc. is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Marquette odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Marquette vs. UConn picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also is off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Marquette and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Marquette vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Marquette spread: Huskies -5

UConn vs. Marquette over/under: 151.5 points

UConn vs. Marquette money line: Huskies -233, Golden Eagles +190

UCONN: The Huskies are 9-3 against the spread as road favorites this season

MAR: The Golden Eagles are 11-4 ATS at home in 2023-24

UConn vs. Marquette picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Five players are averaging double figures in points for the Huskies this season, with Tristen Newton leading the way with 15.3 per contest. The senior guard, who also tops the team in rebounds (7.1) and assists (6.0), posted his third consecutive double-double and ninth of the campaign by recording 17 points and 10 assists against Seton Hall. In his previous outing, Newton posted 10 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a 78-54 triumph over Villanova for his second triple-double of 2023-24.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan also finished with a double-double in Sunday's win, registering 19 points and 11 rebounds. He has recorded two others this season, including one versus Marquette last month in which he had a game-high 17 points and 10 boards. Clingan is averaging 12.6 points while freshman guard Stephon Castle, who matched his career high with 21 points against Seton Hall, is scoring 11.3 per game. See which team to pick here.

Why Marquette can cover

While the Golden Eagles again will be without Kolek, they expect Oso Ighodaro to return to the court after missing Saturday's loss with an illness. The senior forward scored 14 points in the first meeting of the season with the Huskies, is averaging 14 per game this season and needs 14 to become the 53rd player in school history to record 1,000 in his career. Ighodaro leads Marquette with an average of 7.3 rebounds after grabbing 5.9 per contest in 2022-23.

Kam Jones is the top scorer for the Golden Eagles, as he's pouring in 16.1 points per game. The junior guard recorded a team-high 23 points in Saturday's loss at Creighton and led Marquette with 15 at UConn last month. Jones has been shooting well from beyond the arc of late, converting 18 of his 32 3-point attempts over his last four outings -- including an 8-for-10 performance on Feb. 21 against DePaul. See which team to pick here.

How to make UConn vs. Marquette picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 153 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Marquette, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marquette vs. UConn spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 26-17 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.