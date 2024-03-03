The No. 3 UConn Huskies will have revenge on their mind when they host the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday. UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) has won 15 of its last 16 games, but the Huskies lost to Seton Hall (18-10, 11-6) in December. The Huskies bounced back from a loss to Creighton last Tuesday with a convincing 78-54 win over Villanova last Saturday. Seton Hall had its three-game winning streak snapped in an 85-64 loss at Creighton on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The latest UConn vs. Seton Hall odds from SportsLine consensus list the Huskies as 15-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 138.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

UConn vs. Seton Hall date: Sunday, March 3

UConn vs. Seton Hall time: noon ET

UConn vs. Seton Hall TV channel: CBS

UConn vs. Seton Hall live stream: Paramount+

Before tuning into the Seton Hall vs. UConn game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For UConn vs. Seton Hall, the model projects UConn to cover the spread as a 15-point favorite. The Huskies have dominated this series at home, winning 11 of their last 12 home games against Seton Hall. UConn enters Sunday's showdown having won 10 consecutive games on its home floor and the Huskies feature one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.

UConn is averaging 81.3 points per game this season, which ranks 35th in college basketball. The Huskies are paced by Tristen Newton, who leads the team in points (15), rebounds (7.2) and assists (5.9) per game. Newton finished with 16 points and six rebounds in the loss to Seton Hall in December. SportsLine's model is projecting Newton and the Huskies will rack up 80 points on Sunday, helping UConn cover the spread well over 50% of the time. Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.