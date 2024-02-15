The USC Trojans (9-15) will return home for the first time in nearly two weeks when they host the Utah Utes (15-9) on Thursday night. USC is coming off back-to-back road losses and is just a half-game ahead of Oregon State at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Utah has lost four of its last five games and is coming off an 85-77 loss to Arizona State. This is the lone meeting between the Trojans and Utes this season.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Galen Center. USC is favored by 1.5 points in the latest USC vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points.

USC vs. Utah spread: USC -1.5

USC vs. Utah over/under: 148.5 points

USC vs. Utah money line: USC: -123, Utah: +103

Why USC can cover

USC will be happy to return home following a disappointing two-game road trip. The Trojans notched an 82-54 win over Oregon State in their last home game, as junior forward Harrison Hornery scored a team-high 14 points off the bench. Senior forward DJ Rodman recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Bronny James had nine points, six assists, and three rebounds.

The Trojans have won the last five meetings between these teams, and the Utes have lost four of their last five games. Freshman guard Isaiah Collier scored 18 points against Stanford on Saturday and is averaging 19 points in two games since returning from a hand injury. USC is 14-6 in its last 20 home games, while Utah has failed to cover the spread in five straight road games.

Why Utah can cover

This is a good bounce-back spot for Utah, as USC is coming off a 99-68 loss to Stanford on Saturday. The Trojans allowed Stanford to set a program record with 19 3-pointers and were outrebounded 41-25. They have now been outrebounded 95-52 over their past two games, which does not bode well for them heading into a matchup with Utah big man Branden Carlson.

Carlson scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Arizona State on Saturday, and he set a program record with 220 career blocked shots. Carlson leads the team with 17 points and seven rebounds per game to go along with his 33 blocks. In addition, USC has only covered the spread once in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

