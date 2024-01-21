We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks are set to tip at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is 13-5 overall and 10-0 at home, while Oregon is 13-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Ducks have won the last 11 head-to-head matchups over their Pac-12 rivals and they've also covered the spread in eight of the last 10 bouts with the Utes.

This season, Oregon is 9-8 against the spread while Utah is 10-8 against the number. The Utes are favored by 6 points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds and the over/under is currently 149.5 points.

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utah -6

Utah vs. Oregon over/under: 149.5 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Utah: -261, Oregon: +208

What you need to know about Utah

Utah has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won six games by 22 points or more this season. The Utes took their game at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 74-47 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

Utah's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Keba Keita, who dropped a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Those 15 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Deivon Smith, who scored 14 points to go along with eight assists.

What you need to know about Oregon

Meanwhile, Oregon witnessed the end of its six-game winning streak on Thursday. The Ducks lost to the Colorado Buffaloes on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin. Jadrian Tracey led the Ducks with 14 points off the bench in the loss but Oregon was smashed 32-22 on the glass and also allowed Colorado to shoot 50.8% from the floor.

It's been an injury-plagued season for the Ducks, but N'Faly Dante recently returned to action after missing 14 games with a hamstring injury, and five-star freshman Mookie Cook is slowly being incorporated into the lineup after missing two months with an ankle injury.

