The Villanova Wildcats will rely on their experience on Saturday night when they face the Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, Texas. The second-seeded Wildcats (29-7) are in the Elite Eight for the 15th time and won the national title at San Antonio's Alamodome in 2018. They advanced out of the Sweet 16 with a strong defensive performance Thursday night in a 63-55 victory against Michigan, coincidentally the team they beat for that 2018 title. Now they will face a menacing Houston team that stifled top-seeded Arizona in a 72-60 victory in the later game on Thursday night at AT&T Center. The No. 5-seeded Cougars (32-5) reached the Final Four last year, losing to eventual champion Baylor.

Houston vs. Villanova spread: Cougars -2.5

Houston vs. Villanova over-under: 128 points

Houston vs. Villanova money line: Cougars -145, Wildcats +125

HOU: It is 12-4 ATS in non-conference games this season.

NOVA: It is 8-5 ATS in its games against non-Big East foes.

Why Houston can cover

Houston is 25-12 ATS and has covered in 10 of its past 11. It has one of the nation's stingiest defenses, and that showed Thursday. The Cougars held Arizona to 33.3 percent shooting and blocked six shots. Houston is allowing just 59 points per game (third in Division I), and its 17.6-point scoring margin is second-best in the nation. The Cougars rate second in the nation in KenPom's rankings, coming in at eighth in offensive efficiency and 10th on the defensive end. They are first in the nation in both opponent field goal percentage (37.4) and field goals allowed (19.7 per game).

Houston, which is 9-1 ATS at neutral sites, also has no trouble scoring points, ranking 44th in the nation at 75.7 per contest. It shot 45 percent from 3-point range Thursday, with Kyler Edwards hitting five of his nine attempts. He scored 19, while Jamal Shead had a game-high 21 and added six assists and two steals. Edwards is the top scorer at 14.3 per game, one of five healthy players scoring in double figures. Fabian White Jr. is a force on both ends, averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Josh Carlton, who is 6-foot-11, scored 10 points and had seven boards Thursday.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova is 19-16-1 ATS this season but has covered in four of its last five. This is its fifth time in the Elite Eight under coach Jay Wright (since 2001). It went on to the Final Four three of the previous four times and won the national title twice. It put on a strong defensive performance Thursday night, winning despite poor shooting, as it held Michigan to 34.4 percent from the field. Jermaine Samuels was a big part of that, blocking two shots and getting two steals and challenging Wolverines shots. He had 22 points and seven rebounds and is averaging 11 points and six boards this season.

The Wildcats went 7-5-1 ATS this season against ranked opponents, and they finished sixth in the Associated Press poll while the Cougars were 15th. They hold opponents to 40.8 percent shooting overall (36th in Division I) and 30.7 from 3-point range (38th). Opponents average 62.7 points per game (21st in nation), and Villanova outscores foes by almost 10 points (19th). Collin Gillespie is the leading scorer at 15.3 per game, and he hits 41.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, making more than 100 this season. He hit four Thursday night to finish with 12 points and six rebounds.

