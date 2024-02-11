We've got another exciting Big East matchup on the schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at noon ET on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Villanova is 12-11 overall and 7-4 at home, while Seton Hall is 15-8 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Wildcats have won the last seven head-to-head matchups with the Pirates.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread: Villanova -5.5

Villanova vs. Seton Hall over/under: 133 points

Villanova vs. Seton Hall money line: Villanova: -231, Seton Hall: +188

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova fell just short of the Xavier Musketeers by a score of 56-53 on Wednesday. Villanova's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brendan Hausen, who scored 15 points, and Hakim Hart, who scored seven points to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Both players came off the bench and Villanova did manage to hold Xavier to 34.4% shooting from the floor as a team. However, the Wildcats only shot 33.9% on their own and went just 6-for-21 from the 3-point line. They're now 0-6 on the season when they shoot less than 30% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Meanwhile, the Pirates earned a 76-70 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday. Seton Hall relied on the efforts of Kadary Richmond, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Dre Davis, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Richmond is now averaging 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season, while Davis is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. It was Davis' second double-double in a row and he's now averaging 18.0 points and 10.3 rebounds over his last three contests.

