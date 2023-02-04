The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is 13-9 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Cavaliers are 17-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. UVA has a 96-58 all-time record against its in-state rival.

The latest Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook have this game as a pick 'em, and the over/under for total points is set at 129. Before entering any Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia Tech vs. UVA:

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia spread: Pick'em

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia over/under: 129 points

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia money line: Virginia Tech -110, Virginia -110

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday, falling 92-83. Guard Hunter Cattoor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points. That snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hokies as they had knocked off Duke and Syracuse in the prior two games.

The Hokies are just 9-13 against the spread this season, but they've been better at home with a 7-5 ATS mark. Virginia Tech is 10-2 straight up at home this season, which is a big reason this game is a pick'em despite Virginia's overall better resume.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Virginia beat the Syracuse Orange 67-62 on Monday. Virginia forward Jayden Gardner filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points in addition to eight rebounds. The Cavaliers beat the Hokies 78-68 in Charlottesville on Jan. 18, covering as 5.5-point favorites in that one.

The Cavaliers have won seven straight games overall, and as usual, the defense has been stellar. UVA gives up just 60.2 points per game. And while this isn't a high-flying offense, Virginia does have a trio of players who average double-digit scoring in Armaan Franklin (13.1 ppg), Kihei Clark (11.4 ppg) and Jayden Gardner (10.8 ppg), with Reece Beekman (9.7 ppg) just short of that mark.

How to make Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.