Four-star combo guard Justin Pippen, the son of NBA Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen, will make his college commitment Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. A product of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Pippen will choose from a list of finalists that includes Michigan, Florida, Stanford, Cal, and Texas A&M.

The No. 62 overall player and the No. 9 combo guard in the 2025 cycle has a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Michigan. Pippen recently took official visits to Texas A&M, Stanford, and Georgia Tech earlier this calendar year.

You can watch Pippen's commitment live Friday in the video player below.

Pippen has been a late riser in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He debuted in the 247Sports rankings last fall as the No. 191 overall player in his class and has rocketed up the rankings since. Justin's older brother, Scotty, played three seasons at Vanderbilt from 2019-22 before heading to the NBA.

"He's grown nearly 2 inches in the last eight months while also continuing to improve and expand his skillset both as a scorer and playmaker," 247Sports National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham wrote. "Pippen is a naturally talented guard with instincts for the game. He is very comfortable with the ball in his hands to score from all three levels and also set the tables for those around him. As he continues to grow and fill out his frame, Pippen can become a highly impactful high-major guard, much like his brother did at Vanderbilt before him."