Whoops: Ex-UCLA player LiAngelo Ball featured on Bruins ticket stub for Cincinnati game

LiAngelo Ball may have left the UCLA basketball program earlier this month, but he's apparently still one of the faces of the Bruins program.

The ticket stub for UCLA's home game against No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday featured Ball, the younger brother of one-and-done UCLA star Lonzo Ball -- the ultimate "whoops" moment for UCLA.

LiAngelo, a freshman when he left UCLA, never saw a minute in a Bruins uniform due to a shoplifting arrest that saw him arrested in China just days before the season opener against Georgia Tech last month.

Ball was suspended for the incident and in early December his father, LaVar, pulled him from the school and arranged for him and his younger brother, LaMelo, to sign with a professional team in Lithuania.