The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. Maryland was able to stay unbeaten with its 71-66 win over then-No. 16 Illinois last Friday. Wisconsin is coming off an 80-77 win over Marquette in overtime on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 129.5.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland spread: Wisconsin -1.5

Wisconsin vs. Maryland over/under: 129.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Maryland money line: Wisconsin -120, Maryland +100

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has lost two games by a combined four points this season, with one of those losses coming to then-No. 3 Kansas two weeks ago. The Badgers have won their other six games, including an 80-77 win over Marquette on Saturday. They have won their last two games against Maryland, notching a 70-69 victory last season.

The Badgers have also won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams, with the last eight games being decided by eight points or fewer. Point guard Chucky Hepburn has scored 59 points in the last three games, making 14 of 23 from beyond the arc during that stretch. Forward Tyler Wahl leads Wisconsin with 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, helping the Badgers cover the spread in four of their last five games.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland moved up nine spots in the poll after taking down then-No. 16 Illinois in a 71-66 final last Friday. The Terrapins are 8-0 for the first time since 2019-20 when they won the Big Ten championship. Jahmir Young scored a season-high 24 points while Hakim Hart added 17 in the win over Illinois.

Forward Donta Scott leads Maryland in scoring with 15.4 points per game, while Young is averaging 15.1 points. Hart (13.8) and Julian Reese (12.6) are both scoring in double digits as well, as Maryland is shooting 49% from the floor, outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game. The Terrapins have covered the spread in seven of their eight games this season.

