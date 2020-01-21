Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is 11-7 overall and 8-1 at home, while Nebraska is 7-11 overall and 0-5 on the road. Nebraska has lost four of its past five games. Wisconsin has won two of its past four games.The Badgers are favored by 15 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wisconsin lost to Michigan State by a decisive 67-55 margin on Friday. One thing holding the Badgers back was the mediocre play of Kobe King; he finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. The Badgers never led and trailed by as many as 25 points. Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin with 19 points. The Badgers missed 15 of 19 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against Indiana on Saturday, falling 82-74. Despite the loss, Nebraska had strong showings from Cam Mack, who had 20 points and nine assists, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who had 13 points in addition to nine rebounds. Indiana scored 16 of the game's 18 points after halftime to open up a 21-point lead. Nebraska came within six points twice thereafter but could not fully close the gap. It was the third consecutive Big Ten loss for the Cornhuskers.

