Zach Edey will terrorize Big Ten opponents no more after this season. The Purdue star, who ranks second in scoring (23.7 ppg) and third in rebounding (11.8 rpg) this season among all Division I players, will not use his extra year of eligibility gained from COVID to return in 2024-25.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, this season will be Edey's last at the college level.

Edey dominated college basketball last season averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for a Purdue team that went on to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, in the process earning national Player of the year recognition. This season he has been even better and Purdue as a team has been more complete, with the Boilermakers 25-3 after Sunday's win at Michigan and positioned to potentially earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

No player has a better Player Efficiency Rating, Box Plus/Minus or is responsible for more Win Shares on the season than is Edey, who could go on top as a repeat Player of the Year at his current pace. The last player to repeat as a back-to-back winner was Ralph Sampson at Virginia, who won it in 1981, 1982 and 1983. The only other player to go back-to-back was Bill Walton, who also won it three consecutive years while at UCLA in 1972, 1973 and 1974.

Edey and the Boilermakers were stunned last postseason in becoming the second-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, souring a season that ended with the second-most wins ever (29) for the program in a single season. Purdue is once again poised to repeat as Big Ten champs and could avenge its early March Madness exit next month, where right now its 15-2 odds to win the title sit as the third-best behind UConn and Houston in the betting market.